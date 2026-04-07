UFC's Daniel Cormier Calls Nate Diaz 'Average' In Response To 'Bitter B****' Comments
Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier has fired back at comments that were recently made by Nate Diaz, who believes that Cormier is a "F****** bitter little b****" who never made anywhere near as much money as Diaz has at his peak. Not only that, Diaz claimed that Cormier thinks he knows everything just because he is an analyst for the UFC. Now, Cormier has decided to respond to Diaz on his own YouTube channel, stating that while he doesn't clam to know everything, he does know one thing: Diaz is an average fighter.
"You're up here acting like you're mad because somebody is talking about how you're average," Cormier said. "The reality is you're average. You've always been. But you made a lot of money. That's good! But you're average. You can talk all you want now but it will never change the fact that you cannot go back in time, we can't go back in time and make you better than you were...So you keep punching above your head. You punch at Khabib [Nurmagomedov]. Not the same. Khabib should have never paid attention to you. You were never going to get there. You punch at Justin Gaethje. You punch at my man Dustin Poirier. You're punching above your head. All these dudes had titles. Let it go."
Cormier also responded to the comments about him crying after losing a fight to Jon Jones, to which Cormier said that he wants Diaz to cry as it would at least show he cares about winning and losing.
Daniel Cormier Breaks Down Nate Diaz's Record
Cormier doubled down on the idea of Diaz not being the best fighter when he broke down his current fight record, which stands at 21 wins and 13 losses. "DC" believes that someone who has lost that many fights can't be considered anything more than average, especially when compared to the guys that beat him.
"Let's compare us,. Jon Jones. Stipe Miocic. That's it. Koji Oishi, Hermes Franca, Clay Guida, Joe Stevenson, Gray Maynard, Rory MacDonald, Benson Henderson, Josh Thomson, [Rafael] dos Anjos, Conor McGregor, [Jorge] Masvidal, Leon Edwards. That's 13 times. That's 13 times to 13 people. This is mine. This is who I lost to — two people. I, in my life, I'm telling you for me, it's hard for me to fathom losing to 13 people in the sport that you chose and when I lost those fights, I was in my mid-to-late 30s and two dudes were able to get me. You lost to 13 people. You were losing fights in your 20s. You were in your absolute athletic prime, in the sport that you chose, and you got beat multiple times by all these people. I was being respectful. But you lost to 13 people. In the sport that you chose! That to me is crazy! I said yesterday that's impossible. Somebody corrected me and said, no it's not impossible. You can lose that many times."
Cormier rounded off by saying that he's very happy that Diaz has made so much money since his win over Conor McGregor ten years ago, but doesn't understand why Diaz would use that as an insult considering that he isn't exactly struggling financially. Overall, Cormier would happily iron things out with Diaz if needs be, but he wouldn't shy away from calling Diaz average to his face it it came to it.
Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to MMAFighting.com for the transcription.