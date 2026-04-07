UFC's Daniel Cormier Calls Nate Diaz 'Average' In Response To 'Bitter B****' Comments

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier has fired back at comments that were recently made by Nate Diaz, who believes that Cormier is a "F****** bitter little b****" who never made anywhere near as much money as Diaz has at his peak. Not only that, Diaz claimed that Cormier thinks he knows everything just because he is an analyst for the UFC. Now, Cormier has decided to respond to Diaz on his own YouTube channel, stating that while he doesn't clam to know everything, he does know one thing: Diaz is an average fighter.

"You're up here acting like you're mad because somebody is talking about how you're average," Cormier said. "The reality is you're average. You've always been. But you made a lot of money. That's good! But you're average. You can talk all you want now but it will never change the fact that you cannot go back in time, we can't go back in time and make you better than you were...So you keep punching above your head. You punch at Khabib [Nurmagomedov]. Not the same. Khabib should have never paid attention to you. You were never going to get there. You punch at Justin Gaethje. You punch at my man Dustin Poirier. You're punching above your head. All these dudes had titles. Let it go."

Cormier also responded to the comments about him crying after losing a fight to Jon Jones, to which Cormier said that he wants Diaz to cry as it would at least show he cares about winning and losing.