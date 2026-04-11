WWE's Shawn Michaels Isn't Bothered By Wrestlers Using The Superkick: 'Mine Works'

In the '80s, Jake "the Snake" Roberts once accidentally invented a move that he'd end up calling "The DDT," named after the hazardous pesticide, utilizing it to end several matches. Ten years later, the move would become a standard move; rarely used as a finisher.

Fast-forward to today, and what was once the show-stopping "Sweet Chin Music" has similarly been delegated to a normal move, but according to the man who made the move famous, Shawn Michaels, he has no issue with the "Superkick" now being standardized.

"I didn't want to be an old-timer that stopped the progression and the evolution of the business," he said during an interview on "7PM in Brooklyn," recalling how the veterans of his time warned him that he was killing the business back in his early years. "I still feel like the move is always going to be synonymous with me, which I'm appreciative of."

Michaels was asked about the difference between a "Superkick" and the "Sweet Chin Music" he used.

"Mine works," the veteran exclaimed.

Michaels then pointed out that wrestlers usually have an idea of a finisher before getting into the industry, and noted that it's often a difficult decision because there aren't many moves left that haven't been used as believable finishers.

"I can remember, with Sweet Chin Music, the Super Kick, it was a couple years after I retired, and getting a phone call and, again, one guy wanted to use it, and you know, 'is it okay?' And I said: 'Yeah, it don't matter to me,'" he claimed. "I think it was Dolph Ziggler, yeah? And I just thought, 'sure, I'm not there anymore!'...Once I said yes to that one, it was like opening a floodgate."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "7PM in Brooklyn" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.