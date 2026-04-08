Brody King Reveals Why Partner Bandido Replaced Him In AEW Dynamite Match Tonight

Brody King was replaced by his "Brodido" tag team partner Bandido in a match set for "AEW Dynamite." Bandido will team with Darby Allin and AEW National Champion Jack Perry against the Don Callis Family's Andrade El Idolo, Konosuke Takeshita, and Mark Davis. King took to social media to explain his absence ahead of the show on Wednesday.

The star explained on X (formerly Twitter) that he will be attending the funeral of his friend, Bo Lueders, the guitarist of hardcore band Harm's Way and co-host of the popular "HardLore Podcast." Lueders' death was announced by the podcast account in a post to X on April 2. Ahead of "Dynamite," King took to the platform to express his gratitude toward AEW.

"I promise I would much rather be at Dynamite than having to attend my friends funeral," he wrote. "Thank you to Bandido for being the best partner and stepping up in my absence and thank you to Tony for giving me the ability to be with my friends and family at this time. #Boluedersforver"

HardLore wrote in their announcement that Lueders would be remembered for his "unwavering empathy and compassion" for his friends and family, as well as his "magnetic, inimitable presence on and off the stage." Since his friend's passing, King has shared memories of them together, including reposting a photo of himself alongside Lueders, with Lueders captioning the photo from 2023 "me and my favorite wrestler."

I promise I would much rather be at Dynamite than having to attend my friends funeral. Thank you to Bandido for being the best partner and stepping up in my absence and thank you to Tony for giving me the ability to be with my friends and family at this time. #Boluedersforver https://t.co/7xCYH0Ldzo — Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) April 8, 2026

AEW President Tony Khan previously announced that King would be out of action due to personal reasons. The star has not been booked in a match for Dynasty, coming up on Sunday, as of this writing.