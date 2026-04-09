Former AEW Star Royce Keys To Make Long-Awaited WWE TV Debut On SmackDown This Week

Royce Keys hasn't been seen on WWE television since the Royal Rumble back on January 31, despite working dark matches ahead of "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," but he'll officially make his debut on the blue brand on Friday. WWE's official X (formerly Twitter) account revealed that the former Powerhouse Hobbs will finally take to "SmackDown" ahead of WrestleMania 42.

WWE posted a video of Keys explaining a bit more about his background and where he came from in East Palo Alto, California. In the video, Keys outlines how rough the city was growing up, but spoke about his grandparents who guided him with love, as he stood outside of his childhood home.

"Wrestling brought me so much happiness. I knew I wanted to do this," Royce said, over video of him in his early days on the independent scene. "Not a lot of people can make it out here. I just want to do my part. This is all I've ever wanted to do. This is all I know. This is what brings me peace. This is what motivates me. This is it. I refuse to be defined by where I'm from, but instead by where I'm going."

"I refuse to be defined by where I'm from, but instead by where I'm going." From East Palo Alto to the world stage, @RealRoyceKeys' journey has shaped him into the man he is today. Keys writes another chapter in his story when he makes his official #SmackDown debut TOMORROW!! pic.twitter.com/8vpYJXDIO8 — WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2026

The last line of Keys' voiceover played over his debut in Saudi Arabia, as the buzzer went off in the Rumble match before he made his entrance. The words "to be continued" end the just-under two minute video. Keys entered the match at #14 and scored an elimination on Damian Priest before he was thrown over the top rope by Bronson Reed.

Since the Rumble, Keys has wrestled in nine dark matches, mostly on "SmackDown." His most recent, however, was on "Raw" Monday night in a winning effort over Brutus Creed.