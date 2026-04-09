Jake Paul Says Dana White 'Not Smart Enough' To Save UFC

Jake Paul reiterated his belief that the UFC is dying, going further to claim that Dana White isn't smart enough to save the promotion. Although he would be open to working with them for MVP.

Paul's MVP presents its first MMA card on May 16 headlined by Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano on Netflix. And in the press run leading up to the event, he has maintained that the sport's premier promotion is not in a good way and he sees a gap in the market.

However, when asked by Theo Von if he would be open to working with White and co., Paul said he would be.

"I'm open to it. Buy us. We'll help you guys not be idiots. The amount of money you would spend – Like, I don't have an ego. I'll work with anybody."

Von went on to say that White was a smart businessman, prompting Paul to retort: "[He's] not smart enough. Just look at what he's doing. You don't get Jon Jones on the White House card? First of all, Justin Gaethje is going to lose to Ilia [Topuria], on the White House card. So you have a Spaniard beating a white American on the patriotic White House card? Big mistake. Why are you not going to pay Jon Jones? They've gotten greedy, and they've forgotten their hearts as a company."

Paul went on to say that UFC is one of the most profitable sports organizations in history, but their investors have gotten greedy and forgotten their heart as a company, and then he once more echoed that the promotion is dying as a result.