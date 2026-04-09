TNA Thursday Night iMPACT Results 4/9 - TNA World Tag Team Championship Tables Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night iMPACT" on April 9, 2026, coming to you from the Alario Center in New Orleans, Louisiana!

The Righteous were previously unsuccessful in dethroning Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy as TNA World Tag Team Champions at TNA Genesis on January 17. Tonight, Vincent and Dutch will have another chance to win the titles from The Hardys when they challenge them again in a Tables Match. The Righteous revealed themselves as the men who attacked Matt Hardy on the March 26 episode of "Thursday Night iMPACT" and TNA Sacrifice during last Thursday's edition of "Thursday Night iMPACT", leading to an agreement between The Hardys and The Righteous that they would settle their issues in the way of extreme.

Before he squares off with Elijah at TNA Rebellion this coming Saturday, Frankie Kazarian looks to score a victory when he goes head-to-head with BDE. This will mark BDE's first match since coming up short to Ryan Nemeth on the Countdown to Sacrifice Pre-Show on March 27, while Kazarian's last match also came that same night when himself and AJ Francis scored a win against The Home Town Man and Elijah on the Sacrifice main show.

Mustafa Ali of Order 4 will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share. Ali will be challenging Trey Miguel for his International Championship at Rebellion, with Miguel having previously dethroned "NXT" star Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo to win the title at TNA No Surrender on February 13.

Additionally, Taryn Terrell will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on her mind to share before she joins forces with ODB and Mickie James to take on The Elegance Brand's Ash By Elegance, M By Elegance, and Heather By Elegance in a Hardcore Country Match. Titleholder Mike Santana and The System's Eddie Edwards will also be making their TNA World Championship match at Rebellion official tonight when they put pen-to-paper via a contract signing.