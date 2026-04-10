UFC & RAF's Arman Tsarukyan Chokes Fan Out On Livestream

UFC and RAF star Arman Tsarukyan has taken time out of his busy schedule of not being given a shot at the UFC Lightweight Championship to showcase how easy it is for someone to be choked out.

The Armenian star was recently featured on KICK streamer Shoovy's stream where Shoovy volunteered himself to be choked unconscious via a Rear Naked Choke, just to see what it felt like.

Letting Pro UFC fighter Arman Tsarukyan choke me out pic.twitter.com/oMz09MQA7P — Shoovy (@shoovy1x) April 3, 2026

After Tsarukyan put Shoovy to sleep, the streamer woke up admitting that he had the craziest dream despite only being out cold for a matter of seconds. It's safe to say that Shoovy won't be getting himself in any more Rear Naked Chokes in the near future.

As for when Tsarukyan will be fighting actual professional athletes instead of KICK streamers, that is still up for debate. "Ahalkalakets" last fought in the UFC at Fight Night 265 where he defeated Dan Hooker, but that fight was overshadowed by what happened at the weigh-in event the day before the event. During the stare down, Tsarukyan headbutted Hooker causing the two men to be broken up, with Hooker claiming he suffered a broken nose in the process. Tsarukyan is still ranked as the number two lightweight in the UFC, but was overlooked for a place in the Interim UFC Lightweight Championship fight which took place at UFC 324 between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett due to the incident.

Since then, Tsarukyan has made his freestyle wrestling debut for Real American Freestyle, competing at the promotion's last three events and picking up three wins. He has also extended his undefeated submission grappling record in his time away from the UFC, defeating current UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev at an event in Brazil.