WWE SmackDown Results 4/10 - We Hear From Pat McAfee, Alexa Bliss Squares Off With Bayley & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on April 10, 2026, coming to you live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California!

Pat McAfee left many in shock last week when he made his unexpected return to WWE to align himself with Randy Orton, attack Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes days before he defends his title against Orton at Night One of WWE WrestleMania 42, and express his desire to return to the days of big men in the Attitude Era. Tonight, he will potentially be providing some answers as he makes an appearance with something on his mind to share.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, and The Bella Twins will be challenging The Irresistible Forces' Nia Jax and Lash Legend for the Women's Tag Team Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match at Night One of WrestleMania 42, Bliss will be going head-to-head with Bayley. Despite Bliss and Flair becoming involved in a match between Bayley and Legend on this past Monday's episode of "WWE Raw", Bayley took out Bliss and Flair before she managed to emerge victorious against Legend thanks to Valkyria holding Legend's foot for assistance.

Royce Keys (formerly Powerhouse Hobbs) will be making his televised "SmackDown" debut. On top of taking part in the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble, Keys has defeated the likes of The Motor City Machine Guns, Rey Fenix, Los Garza's Berto, Brutus Creed of American Made, Los Americanos' Rayo Americano, and Rey Fenix in a series of untelevised dark matches across "Raw" and "SmackDown" dating back to the February 13 episode of "SmackDown".

Before he defends his United States Championship against Trick Williams at Night Two of WrestleMania 42, Sami Zayn will be making an appearance on tonight's show. After Zayn retained his United States Championship against Carmelo Hayes in the main event of last Friday's show, Williams and his newfound ally Lil Yachty blindsided Zayn with an attack and left him laid out.

Rhea Ripley will be challenging Jade Cargill for her Women's Championship at Night Two of WrestleMania 42, reuniting with IYO SKY to score a win against Cargill's allies Michin and B-Fab this past Monday on "Raw". In the moments that followed Ripley and SKY's victory, Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab forced Ripley to watch as they attacked SKY and left her laid out. Following such, Ripley has something on her mind to share about the attack on tonight's show.

Additionally, Drew McIntyre will be making an appearance after vowing to expose his WrestleMania 42 opponent and archrival Jacob Fatu for who he really is.