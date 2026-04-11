UFC Knockout Artist Wants To Retire Alexander Volkanovski

It's safe to say that Alexander Volkanovski is closer to the end of his career than the start. The current UFC Featherweight Champion will celebrate a decade in the octagon the next time he fights, and with 32 professional bouts under his belt already, "Alexander The Great" might be nearing retirement in the near future.

Someone who wants to be the guy to send Volkanovski in to retirement is Steve Garcia, who has won all but one of his UFC bouts via knockout or TKO. Garcia will be facing Diego Lopes at The White House for UFC Freedom 250, and during a recent appearance on the "Smash Cast" podcast, Garcia was asked what would be next for him if he beats Lopes, and retiring arguably the greatest featherweight of all time is at the top of his list.

"Bro I'm calling for that strap. That strap, give me that strap, that's what I want. Honestly, I feel like Volk should retire because if he doesn't I'm going to retire him. In my head, that's what's going through my head right now. But again, I've got a huge tall task ahead of me, I'm not going to look past Diego Lopes, that would be stupid. But yeah, in my head, every time I see Volk, I'm like 'man...he's not the Volk of old.' He's not, and there are ways to beat this guy, and I think if I can get to him, I can do it."

Garcia currently sits ninth in the UFC featherweight rankings while Lopes is ranked second. However, given that Lopes is coming off of back-to-back losses to Volkanovski, a win for Garcia at The White House would certainly put him in title contention.

Please credit "Smash Cast" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.