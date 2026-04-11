12-Year Bantamweight Veteran Requests UFC Release

A staple of the UFC bantamweight division has announced that they have requested their release from the promotion after 12 years in the cage. Taking to his Instagram page, "The Young Punisher" Pedro Munhoz announced that he has asked for the UFC to release him from his contract as he looks to begin a new journey in his career, while also noting that just because he wants to leave the UFC, doesn't mean he will be retiring.

Munhoz wrote: "Since 2014, I've been part of the UFC, building my name, proving myself, and showing what I'm capable of inside that octagon. After 32 fights, I can proudly say I've never been submitted or knocked out. I've always stepped in there with heart, discipline, and respect for the game. There comes a point in life when you don't just stay comfortable, you take control of what's next. Right now, I feel it's time to take a new direction, explore different opportunities, and focus on other important areas of my life. I've asked the UFC to release me, and I'm currently in the process of becoming a free agent I'm not retiring yet. Still hungry. Still focused. Still ready to put on great fights and make statements."

If the UFC grants Munhoz his release, he will leave the promotion with an octagon record of 10 wins, 10 losses, and two no contests (one of which Munhoz originally won but was overturned due to elevated testosterone levels), with the other 10 fights on his record taking place before his UFC run. He is currently second behind Marlon Vera for most fights in the UFC bantamweight division, third for most post-fight bonuses in UFC bantamweight history, and is joint-first along with the aforementioned Vera for most decision bouts in UFC bantamweight history.