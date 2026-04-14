WWE's Seth Rollins Previews WrestleMania 42 Match Against GUNTHER

Seth Rollins and GUNTHER are set to come to blows at WrestleMania 42, placing Rollins in the path of the man who retired Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles. "The Visionary" recently went on "The Rich Eisen Show" to preview the match.

"He's the real deal, that guy, like there's no joke there," Rollins said. "He's legitimate."

Rollins noted that he's known GUNTHER since his indie days when he was known as WALTER, and expressed that they're similar in that they were both underestimated before their rise to the top. Rollins also pointed out that he and GUNTHER only had one in ring encounter seven years ago, and that WrestleMania will be the first time they have a real match since then. Rollins won that match, a 2019 contest on "WWE Raw," by disqualification.

"I'm not going to make any predictions as far outcome is concerned. What I will predict is that I will put on a show," Rollins said. "Because it's WrestleMania and that's what I do. And so if anybody out there is wondering what version of Seth Rollins we're going to get, I promise you right now, I will look you dead in the eye, you are going to get the very best version, you are going to get the WrestleMania version of Seth Rollins that you know and are accustomed to. I will bring everything that I have got in Las Vegas."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Rich Eisen Show," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.