This year's WrestleMania will see Roman Reigns and CM Punk main eventing Night 2, while Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes headline Night 1. While many fans are invested in the Reigns vs. Punk clash, AEW broadcaster Jim Ross is looking forward to the match between Orton and Rhodes just a little bit more.

"I think Cody and Randy, with [Pat] McAfee's presence, is probably more intriguing than the other one," JR noted during an episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast. Ross was careful to note that the Night 2 main event doesn't stink either, saying that WWE has "ended up with a hell of a two-night show!"

Ross maintained that Punk's match will likely still be great and that he believes the World Heavyweight Champion always delivers, but Orton vs. Rhodes is his preferred main event.

"We'll see how that works out, but I'm looking forward to Orton and Cody. I think they'll have a seamless, hard-hitting [match], and they'll tell a great story," he said. "The card has got better in the last few days, in my opinion."

While Ross seems very positive about the bout, other veterans like Bully Ray have lost faith in the big match status of the clash. According to Bully during an episode of "Busted Open Radio," the inclusion of Pat McAfee and Jelly Roll has diminished the legitimacy of the match.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.