Boxer Alycia Baumgardner Says 'Conversations Are Being Had' Over WWE Crossover

Undisputed World Super Featherweight Champion Alycia Baumgardner said talks were happening about a potential crossover with WWE.

Baumgardner holds a 17-1 (1 NC) record in boxing having reigned as Undisputed World Champion in the super featherweight division since 2023, and in March 2025 she signed with Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian's Most Valuable Promotions.

MVP will present its first foray into MMA on May 16, with a card headlined by Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano streaming on Netflix. But Baumgardner might also be looking at a new landscape, telling Ariel Helwani that she had always been a fan of WWE.

"I'm a diva for real," she said. "Funny story, me, my sister, and our friend growing up were big WWE fans. We literally thought we were divas and we lit fireworks in the room to have our own walk-out. That's how serious it was. Mom came in the room like, what's that smell? We had sparklers and s***."

Baumgardner named Trish Stratus and John Cena as favorites growing up. And then she said that something is in the works for her to make that step.

"It's in the works. Conversations are being had. As we speak. I don't turn no deal down, only if it makes sense. And when we talk about building a brand, we talk about bigger and better. I'm not just a fighter, I'm not just a boxer... I don't have to box, I love to box, I choose to box."

Is it only a matter of time before Alycia Baumgardner crosses over into WWE? 👀 "Listen, it's in the works. Conversations are being had, for real. I'm not just a fighter. I'm not just a boxer... That's why they're mad—because they have to box. I don't have to box. I love to box.... pic.twitter.com/ra2p0kaWjl — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 14, 2026

She said WWE reached out to her and her team had reached out to them, though she has yet to have tried out. But it has been talked about. When asked if she had any friends she could rely on to make the transition, she named WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill.