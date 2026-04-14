UFC 330 Date & Location Announced

The UFC has officially filled out its summer schedule today as the date and location for UFC 330 has officially been announced.

The company confirmed via its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account that UFC 330 will take place on August 15 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The arena, which was known as the Wells Fargo Center for 15 years, hasn't held a UFC event since 2019, with the last event being the UFC on ESPN 2 card that was headlined by Justin Gaethje's fight with Edson Barboza, where Gaethje knocked Barboza out halfway through the first round.

UFC 330 will be the fourth UFC event in total to take place in the "City of Brotherly Love." Before UFC on ESPN 2 in 2019, Philadelphia had only held two previous UFC events. The first came in 2009 with UFC 101, which was headlined by BJ Penn's successful defense of the UFC Lightweight Championship against Kenny Florian, while Anderson Silva produced an all-time great performance when he defeated Forrest Griffin. The company would return to the city two years later for UFC 133, a fight card headlined by Rashad Evans and Tito Ortiz fighting it out in the light heavyweight division.

When appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" to talk about the breaking news, Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro stated that he understands the importance of the UFC, as well as the importance of sport bringing people together, and is excited to see such a major UFC event return to the city of Philadelphia for the first time in seven years.