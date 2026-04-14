Former AJPW Triple Crown Champion Yuma Anzai Set For Japanese Reality Show

Former AJPW Triple Crown Champion Yuma Anzai will be starring on Season Four of "The Bachelorette Japan."

All Japan Pro Wrestling announced via its social media that Anzai will be joining the reality show streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting May 1, a marked shift from his usual duties as a wrestler.

"Yuma Anzai has joined Season Four of Prime Video's 'The Bachelorette Japan.' Please look forward to the stream starting from [May 1] at 20:00!" the announcement read via X.

"The Bachelorette Japan" will see 14 male participants, including Paris Fashion Week models, sculptors, and business owners, vie for the affection of the titular bachelorette across 9 episodes. Per the announcement, the first week will see episodes 1-4 released all at once. The show is set in Thailand.

Anzai reigned as Triple Crown Champion from March until August in 2024, dethroning Katsuhiko Nakajima on his way out of the company and becoming the youngest-ever champion; he was 24 years old, breaking Kento Miyahara's existing record of 26 years old. He lost the title to Yuma Aoyagi after almost 27 minutes of action at Summer Action Wars.

Anzai is currently competing in AJPW's Champion Carnival, though he hasn't got off to the best of starts after falling short against Go Shiozaki in their Block A match. He challenged Miyahara for the title at the end of December, similarly falling short after almost half an hour of action.