Chael Sonnen On Jon Jones Walking Back UFC Retirement: 'That's Not How Men Talk'

Former UFC Light Heavyweight and Middleweight Championship challenger Chael Sonnen ripped into Jon Jones for his latest retirement walkback.

In the ongoing saga that is Jones' run with the UFC, having spent much of his later fighting years fleetingly appearing for the fights he has chosen, he retired last year to vacate the UFC Heavyweight Championship and allow Tom Aspinall, the Interim Champion he had refused to fight, to inherit the division.

Then UFC announced its upcoming event at the White House, pushing Jones to walkback his retirement and call for a spot on the card. He said in the week ahead of it being announced that he was in negotiations to return, didn't make it onto the final card, and Dana White said afterwards that he was never even considering Jones.

That prompted Jones to claim he was lowballed in negotiations over a fight with Alex Pereira, and after asking for his release from UFC only recently said he was hanging the gloves up. Until Saturday, when he said that he wasn't sure if he was retired and had felt a fresh fire being in attendance for UFC 327.

Ever the verbal commentator, Sonnen reacted to Jones first via social media.

"Jon Jones publicly retired on Friday, which is enough, per the rules, to have yourself removed from the testing pool. Jon Jones, on Saturday, came back and said he is not officially retired, which per the rules, is enough to reinsert yourself into the testing pool. Now, none of that stuff is happening, and it's all very silly, but there is a question: if you're the baddest dude in the world and you're going to be world champion, you've got to be a man."

"Nobody's going to mistake you for a man, let alone the man, if they can't trust you."