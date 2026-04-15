Former UFC Fighter Off The Ronda Rousey-Gina Carano Card Due To Injury

Former UFC fighter Lorenz Larkin announced that he has been forced to pull out of his scheduled bout on the Ronda Rousey-Gina Carano headlined MVP card in May.

The 27-8 (2 NC) fighter was scheduled to face 19-6 former PFL and Bellator fighter Jason Jackson on the undercard of the first MMA event to stream on Netflix. But he announced on Tuesday via an Instagram Story that he has been forced to pull out of the event due to a knee injury. He said he will focus on rehabilitating it and return further down the line.

"I'm sorry to all the fans but I had to pull out the Netflix card due to knee injury. Will be rehabbing it back to 100% and will be back."

As of yet, MVP has yet to make an announcement regarding the cancellation or in terms of replacements.

Larkin-Jackson was set to be on the preliminary portion of the card, with the main card headlined by Carano versus Rousey. The co-main event will pit former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou against Philipe Lins, UFC veterans Mike Perry and Nate Diaz against one another, and another former UFC Heavyweight Champion in Junior Dos Santos will be in action against Robelis Despaigne.