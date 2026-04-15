AAA Mixed Tag Title Contest, More Matches Coming To WWE World Ahead Of WrestleMania

Fans attending WWE World ahead of WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nevada will get to experience live matches featuring not only main roster stars, but WWE and "WWE NXT" talent, and those matches will also be streamed to WWE's YouTube channel. The company made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

WWE revealed that AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice will be defending their titles against "NXT" stars Thea Hail and Shiloh Hill. Grayson Waller will face Axiom, the Creed Brothers will take on Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, and NXT Women's Champion Tatum Paxley will defend against Alba Fyre. The graphics for the matches list the dates and times they'll occur, and the YouTube stream is set to go live at 3:30 p.m. EST Thursday afternoon.

WWE World is a fan convention that runs alongside WrestleMania week, where fans can purchase tickets to attend whether or not they're attending the big event. It features ticketed meet-and-greets and photo opportunities with various WWE stars, as well as live podcasts and the WWE superstore. The event was previously known as WrestleMania Axxess.

It's almost time! WWE Superstars are stepping into The Ring at #WWEWorld this week. If you haven't locked in your tickets yet, save 10% with code LIVEMATCH 🔥 🎟️: https://t.co/v9BmkSt0nl pic.twitter.com/WHTU1wdFSu — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2026

Single day tickets for the event at the Las Vegas Convention Center start at $55 for adults and $30 for kids, and autograph sessions and photos opportunities with stars are additional varying charges. In their announcement post about the matches, WWE included a code for 10 percent off admission to WWE World. Tickets for both nights of WrestleMania remain available, with the cheapest single day tickets for Saturday and Sunday both currently listed at $164.