What Could Have Been: What If Steve Austin Hadn't Turned Heel At WWE WrestleMania X-7?

25 years ago, hell froze over as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin sold out to become WWE Champion against The Rock at WrestleMania, aligning with Vince McMahon and leaving behind his role as the company's top babyface just as The Rock went off to begin his Hollywood career in "The Scorpion King."

Austin had until that point made a career out of being the one to stand against McMahon; he was the blue-collar working man's champion who literally and figuratively flipped the bird to those who believed they could own him, and was revered as wrestling's biggest star as a result. So to completely undermine all of that in order to beat a man he had beaten several times before — it didn't necessarily go down with fans the way it was intended.

Austin himself looks back on the move as a mistake, wishing he could have just called an audible and turned on McMahon after winning the title. And given the recent memory of John Cena's failed heel turn, it's perhaps a testament to leaving things as they work best, a cautionary tale on what not to do with the company's top babyface.

What left is only a regret over what could have been if the course had been stayed, and 25 years later, on the heels of yet another ill-fated uber babyface-to-heel turn, Wrestling Inc. peers into what could have been at WrestleMania X-Seven. What if Steve Austin didn't turn heel that night?