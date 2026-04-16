Ronda Rousey Reacts To Age Criticism Ahead Of MMA Return: 'It's Not Like My Ovaries Are Fighting'

Ronda Rousey said she doesn't understand why her age is a factor ahead of her MMA return against Gina Carano on the MVP-Netflix card in May.

Rousey will return to the sport for the first time since 2016, losing her second fight via knockout in a row within the first minute of round one, against Carano herself returning for the first time since losing via a first-round knockout to Cris Cyborg in 2009.

Her time out of MMA competition, spending time with WWE on-and-off between 2017 and 2023, as well as her age at 39 years old, has seen some call into question how she will fare in her return. And the question has been put to her during the press run leading up to the fight.

"I never hear Jon Jones' age being brought up as a disqualifying factor," she said during CBS Mornings. "It's not like my ovaries are fighting. Why are we even talking about this?"

Jones will be 39 in July and has gone back-and-forth over whether he intends to stay retired after initially announcing he was last year. He last fought in 2024, defending the UFC Heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at the age of 37. Miocic was 42 years old, and retired after the loss.