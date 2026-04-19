WWE's AJ Lee Elaborates On Her Decision To Return To Pro Wrestling

AJ Lee previously commented on her reasoning behind returning to WWE after a ten-year hiatus, stating that while she'd been very comfortable in retirement, she'd mused about a return for years. The former WWE Divas Champion has already begun to check off possible items from her return bucket list.

"I had this like really picture-perfect career, and it was over," Lee stated during an interview on "The Takedown on SI," expressing that her return was a surreal moment for her. "For it to have kind of spiralized into a WarGames match and a title?...And now another WrestleMania match? It's all just been very unexpected and exciting. Fun!"

Lee further claimed that her return to WWE is for her fans and not just herself, although she enjoyed all her post-wrestling projects. However, a defining moment for her was to see the turnout for her during singings, where she claims the lines were seven hours long.

"That's when I realized, 'Oh, they're still here,'" she explained. "To me, it was at first I really fought them, and so to give them a title run and a 'Mania match has been, just really, incredibly meaningful!"

The Women's Intercontinental Champion then noted that she saw herself as a kid during her previous WWE run but now views herself as a woman instead, which has been something she's personally enjoyed about her return.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Takedown on SI," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.