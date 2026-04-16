Ronda Rousey Lays Into UFC Champ Kayla Harrison: 'Shut The F*** Up And Eat Your Groceries'
Ronda Rousey laid into sidelined UFC Bantamweight Champion Kayla Harrison in response to comments made by her as of late.
Harrison was scheduled to defend her title against the last woman to face and beat Rousey, doing so in less than a minute of the first round in 2016, Amanda Nunes in January. However, she was forced to pull out of the fight due to a neck injury and had since called Rousey a liar over stories from her judo days.
Harrison had also said Rousey was irrelevant, spurring her pro wrestling-esque promo against her. Speaking during the MVP MMA New York press conference on Wednesday, building up to her May 16 comeback fight against Gina Carano, Rousey took umbrage to the talk of relevance.
"Gina is so relevant that she is the whole reason the 145lb division even exists. I am so relevant that the only reason she has a job at the UFC is because of me," she said. "Kayla is so irrelevant that she couldn't even keep the 145lb division around. Honestly, she's just sour because no matter what she does or accomplishes, she has the charisma of a wet towel and will always be in mine and Gina's shadows."
Rousey didn't stop there, saying, "The next time she wants to talk s***, she wants to look down at her feet and consider who paved the path she is walking in. Oh, wait, she can't look down at her feet because she's too busy holding onto her belt with a neck brace."
Ronda Rousey: 'Are you overvalued or underpaid?'
As for being called a liar, Rousey said: "Who the f*** are you to call me a liar? I was training there for five months, b****, you weren't even there."
Rousey pointed to Harrison's decree after winning the title in June last year that she wouldn't say anything bad of her. "She said, 'Oh I'm never gonna say anything bad about Ronda, she took care of me and bought me groceries.' How about you shut the f*** up and eat your groceries."
And finally, she took aim at Harrison's billing of her fight with Nunes. "If she thinks her fight is the biggest women's fight of all time, why is she getting paid less now than I was 10 years ago? Riddle me this, b****, are you overvalued or are you underpaid?"
Rousey concluded that was really gets to her is what she called small-thinking on the part of Harrison. She said that her fight with Carano isn't just the biggest women's MMA fight, but the biggest MMA fight of all time. And it was, as she put it, "Assembled by and will be headlined by two women who dared to dream big."
Kayla Harrison has since replied rather simply to the tirade, taking to social media to challenge Rousey to fight her. "FIGHT ME DEN," she wrote via X.
FIGHT ME DEN 😎
— Kayla Harrison Official (@KaylaH) April 16, 2026
Rousey faces Carano in the headliner for MVP's first MMA event on May 16, streaming on Netflix and featuring an undercard of UFC alumni including Francis Ngannou, Junior Dos Santos, Nate Diaz, and Mike Perry.