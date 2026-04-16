Ronda Rousey Lays Into UFC Champ Kayla Harrison: 'Shut The F*** Up And Eat Your Groceries'

Ronda Rousey laid into sidelined UFC Bantamweight Champion Kayla Harrison in response to comments made by her as of late.

Harrison was scheduled to defend her title against the last woman to face and beat Rousey, doing so in less than a minute of the first round in 2016, Amanda Nunes in January. However, she was forced to pull out of the fight due to a neck injury and had since called Rousey a liar over stories from her judo days.

Harrison had also said Rousey was irrelevant, spurring her pro wrestling-esque promo against her. Speaking during the MVP MMA New York press conference on Wednesday, building up to her May 16 comeback fight against Gina Carano, Rousey took umbrage to the talk of relevance.

"Gina is so relevant that she is the whole reason the 145lb division even exists. I am so relevant that the only reason she has a job at the UFC is because of me," she said. "Kayla is so irrelevant that she couldn't even keep the 145lb division around. Honestly, she's just sour because no matter what she does or accomplishes, she has the charisma of a wet towel and will always be in mine and Gina's shadows."

Rousey didn't stop there, saying, "The next time she wants to talk s***, she wants to look down at her feet and consider who paved the path she is walking in. Oh, wait, she can't look down at her feet because she's too busy holding onto her belt with a neck brace."