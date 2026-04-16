Dana White Says They're Beefing Up Security For Khamzat Chimaev UFC 328 Defense

Dana White revealed that Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland's Middleweight Championship bout at UFC 328 will be subject to higher security.

Chimaev will be making the first defense of the title he won last year against Strickland, who will be himself looking to recapture the title he lost in 2024 to the man Chimaev beat, Dricus Du Plessis.

The fight carries a grudge beyond the title with Strickland labeling Chimaev a "terrorist," citing his relationship with Ramzan Kaydrov, Head of the Chechen Republic. After Chimaev won the title in August last year, Strickland said on Instagram: "Can't have a terrorist as champion, sadly I think I'm the only one to change that."

Strickland echoed much the same, this time crossing into Islamophobia, in February as he vied for the spot against Chimaev against Nassourdine Imavov: "Do you want to see two f***ing terrorist Muslims fight each other?"

Speaking of the fight to "Spinning Backfist" White confirmed that the animosity is still at a level where they have had to increase security, as well as deciding not to proceed with a face-to-face segment.

"I hope someone told them [we're not doing that]," he said. "No bulls***. We're going to beef up security, law enforcement, everything for that fight."

When asked what that meant, White said it was about considering all possibilities. "All of it, hotels bumping into each other," he continued. When asked if that meant separate hotels for the fighters, White said, "Definitely. That's definitely going to happen."

UFC 328 is scheduled for May 9 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.