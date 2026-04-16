Backstage News On Whether Vince McMahon Is Expected To Appear At WWE Hall Of Fame

Vince McMahon is not expected to be at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday, even with daughter Stephanie McMahon due to the headline the 2026 class of inductees.

WrestleVotes reported via Fightful Select that a source with knowledge of the situation had indicated McMahon is not currently planned to appear at the ceremony. Naturally it's possible for plans to change between reporting and Friday night, but for the time being WWE is not planning for McMahon to be in attendance and no additional measures have been put in place to indicate his appearance.

McMahon resigned from WWE and TKO in January 2024 following a lawsuit filed against him and the company by Janel Grant, alleging that during her time working for him he sexually exploited, assaulted, and trafficked her. McMahon has consistently denied the allegations and pushed for private arbitration per an NDA he and Grant had signed – though Grant's attorneys contend the agreement was made under duress, facilitated by and deliberately designed to work in McMahon's favor.

He is also the subject of a lawsuit in Maryland, with anonymous plaintiffs in that case alleging that he and wife Linda McMahon failed in their duty of care and went out of their way to obscure sexual abuse suffered at the hands of senior staff while the plaintiffs worked for WWE as ring boys.

And in Delaware he is also the subject of a lawsuit from shareholders alleging that he had pre-empted the sale of WWE to Endeavor as to secure himself an executive position for himself post-merger. It's believed he chose Endeavor because they intended to keep him on despite his prior resignation in 2022 after NDA payments were first disclosed.

Stephanie McMahon is referred to in Grant's sex trafficking suit as "Corporate Officer No. 3," though she is mentioned in an ambiguous context as it stands.