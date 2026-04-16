TNA Thursday Night iMPACT Results 4/16 - Eric Young Faces EC3, We Hear From Mike Santana & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night iMPACT" on April 16, 2026, coming to you from the Upstate Medical University Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse, New York!

After making his return at TNA Rebellion this past Saturday, EC3 will be in action tonight as he goes one-on-one with Eric Young. With Young having confronted new TNA signee Ricky Sosa backstage shortly after he put pen-to-paper on the contract at TNA Sacrifice on March 27, EC3 hasn't competed in a TNA ring since coming up short to Moose at TNA Bound for Glory on October 24, 2020.

Speaking of returns, KC Navarro will be making his own tonight as he goes head-to-head with his former First Class tag team partner AJ Francis. This will mark Navarro's first match in TNA since taking part in a TNA World Tag Team Championship Four-Way Ladder Match at TNA Slammiversary on July 20, 2025 with Francis, while Francis scored a win against The Home Town Man on last Thursday's episode of "Thursday Night iMPACT" and came up short to Nic Nemeth at Rebellion thanks to Navarro becoming involved.

Jada Stone and Order 4's Tasha Steelz have crossed paths with one another a number of times over the last several weeks, including the February 5 episode of "Thursday Night iMPACT" when Steelz and her stablemate Mustafa Ali scored a win against Stone and Elijah, the February 26 edition of "Thursday Night iMPACT" when Stone emerged victorious against Steelz, and Sacrifice when Ali and Steelz scored a win against Stone and former TNA International Champion Trey Miguel. The two women will be meeting in the ring once again tonight when they collide in the ring once again.

Additionally, TNA World Champion Mike Santana will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share coming off his successful defense against The System's Eddie Edwards at Rebellion.