WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report, April 10, 2026

WWE fans might be frustrated with the recent booking of the main event scene on "WWE SmackDown," specifically Pat McAfee's involvement in the feud between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, but the blue brand still managed to post strong viewership numbers for last Friday's episode.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "SmackDown" averaged 1,412,000 viewers and posted a 0.36 in the 18-49 demographic. Additionally, "SmackDown" was tied for first in the key demo on the night despite going up against CNN's coverage of the astronauts on Artemis II returning to Earth. The program specifically ranked above "Jesse Watters Primetime," which drew a 0.31 in the category, and coverage of The Masters, which logged a 0.17. However, when comparing both categories to the previous week, "SmackDown's" viewership decreased by 6%, while the 18-49 demo fell by 16%.

Although "SmackDown" has managed to maintain its audience despite the poor reactions to WWE's recent booking, the show's overall viewership has declined by 10% since this time last year. Moreover, there's been no improvement in the 18-49 demo, with the category dropping by 20% since April 2025.

There's no doubt that "SmackDown" has managed to stay afloat on the charts with WrestleMania 42 being this weekend, but it remains to be seen if the program will be able to maintain its viewers following the two-night event, especially if the audience is still unsatisfied with the creative direction. That said, WWE's yearly viewership usually hits its highest for the episodes of "SmackDown" and "WWE Raw" that follow WrestleMania, regardless if the event is poorly received or not.