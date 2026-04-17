WWE Continues To Tease Appearance From ESPN's Stephen A. Smith

If one ESPN star wasn't enough for WrestleMania 42 in Pat McAfee, WWE continues to tease the appearance of another highly opinionated personality. As WWE stars have been promoting WrestleMania on ESPN this week, Stephen A. Smith's involvement has been repeatedly teased.

When COO Paul "Triple H" Levesque was featured on Smith's show, he discussed some of the best in the business. When naming names like Paul Heyman, CM Punk, and Rhea Ripley, he said he'd be remiss if he didn't mention the "fighting shape" Smith was in.

"I'm thinking to myself when we're talking spectacle events, the run in right now would be epic," Levesque said.

"I would aspire to usurp the great Paul Heyman," Smith said. "He is the creme de la creme, but I think he has been on the throne of trash talking too long and I think somebody has to take him down. I think that I have a chance to be that person, but I don't know yet."

During an appearance by Roman Reigns on "First Take," Pete Rosenberg brought up that Smith has said he'd love to be a WWE manager. The veteran ESPN host offered his services to the "Tribal Chief," and Reigns joked that they needed to book a meeting.

"If the Tribal Chief requested my services, I must concede," Smith said. "I would have to answer that call."

It may not be easy for Smith, however, as during another WWE star appearance, he was cursed by Danhausen. Smith and his co-hosts were baffled when the star said he was there to take over "ESPNhausen." Smith called him a "bad luck charm" and asked why he was there. Danhausen said that while he could curse the enemies of Smith's beloved New York Knicks, Smith had been rude to Danhausen, so the curse was placed on him.