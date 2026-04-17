Ronda Rousey Derails Interview, Admits She Got High With Fellow Ex-UFC Star Nate Diaz

Ronda Rousey hilariously flubbed her lines at a media scrum, admitting she had smoked marijuana with fellow former UFC star Nate Diaz beforehand.

Rousey will return to MMA for the first time in a decade as she fights Gina Carano for MVP's first MMA event streaming via Netflix on May 16. They will be headlining the event also due to feature former UFC stars Francis Ngannou, Junior Dos Santos, Mike Perry, and Nate Diaz, with Diaz and Perry set to fight one another.

Rousey has taken the lead in promoting her upcoming fight and has called on other fighters to do their utmost to promote their own fights for the health of the sport. But during the same MVP Media Scrum, she also went off on a tangent when asked about the evolution of women's sports.

"I'm gonna be completely honest with you, I shared a greenroom with Nate," she laughed after losing her train of thought. "So please take it easy on me, I have no idea where I was going with that. What was the question?"

Then as the question was repeated she went to take a swig of her bottled water, while it still had the cap on. "F***! F***!" she howled into more laughter. "Oh man, I hope that isn't the news for today."