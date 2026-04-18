Damian Priest And R-Truth Defend WWE Tag Titles On SmackDown Before WrestleMania 42

R-Truth and Damian Priest successfully defended their WWE Tag Team Championships on the go-home episode of "WWE SmackDown" before WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. During a backstage segment earlier in the night, Truth made Priest aware they'd be facing New Day's Kofi Kingston and Grayson Waller.

Priest and Waller started off the match, and "The Archer of Infamy" downed Waller with a big boot to the face. Waller took out Truth on the outside, but he was met by Priest who tried to hit the South of Heaven, but Kingston took him out with a dropkick through the ropes.

Kingston and Waller dominated for a time, until Truth sent Kingston flying into Waller as he set up a move on the second rope. Priest tagged in and cleaned house. He went Old School on the top rope and took out Waller with a cross body.

Truth stood in New Day's corner and started the "New Day rocks!" chant with the crowd before Kingston "tagged" him in. Truth hit Kingston with running shoulder blocks and laid him out to hit the Five Knuckle shuffle, and Priest sent Waller to the canvas beside his partner. The tag team champions hit double Five Knuckle Shuffles, then a Shatter Machine-like maneuver to Waller for the victory.