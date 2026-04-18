Tiffany Stratton Becomes No. 1 Contender For WWE Women's US Title On SmackDown
Tiffany Stratton beat Jordynne Grace during "WWE SmackDown" to secure an opportunity at Giulia's Women's United States Championship.
The match put Grace's power and strength against the gymnastic high-flying approach and continued much in that vein, with Grace dominating stretches with slams and suplexes only to be halted by spurts of high-energy combinations from the ropes and on the canvas.
Grace thought she had the win at one point with a butterfly driver in the middle of the ring, going for the cover but only getting a count of two. Commentary made note that this was the first time Grace had lost her composure, letting out a scream of frustration, and she looked to up the ante as Stratton fought her way back to the advantage.
Stratton connected with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever and got the three-count for the win, staring down the United States Champion sat at ringside with Kiana James watching events unfold.