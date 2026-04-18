UFC's Dana White Promotes Adin Ross' BrandRisk, Gambles $10k On Fighter No-Showing

Dana White has put a $10,000 bet via UFC sponsor Polymarket that Bob Menery doesn't show up for a fight in Adin Ross' BrandRisk Promotions.

Menery, a podcaster and influencer, has been rumored to fight Heisman-winning quarterback, Johnny Manziel, at the BrandRisk event in Miami in May. But White doesn't believe he will show up, as he said posting to social media upon hearing the rumor, all but confirming it was at least in the works given his close relationship with Ross.

White and Menery have never got along publicly with the latter even accusing the former of owing him money for development on the Power Slap app. And the UFC President used the opportunity to throw more jibes in Menery's direction claiming that Menery contacted him and asked who he would be backing to win.

"So Menery hits me up and says, 'Who you betting on?' I said, 'I'm betting you don't even show up. That's my bet.' Menery never does anything he says he's going to do," said White.

He continued to say that Polymarket has a prediction betting line on whether Menery fights or shows up.

"I'm betting $10,000 Menery does not show up. And Bob, if you do and the night before it looks like you're gonna fight, I'm flying to Miami to watch this one," he concluded.

There's NO WAY Bob Menery shows up to fight Johnny Manziel!!! @adinross @Polymarket Any believers?! pic.twitter.com/WjGUbTys5c — danawhite (@danawhite) April 17, 2026

Polymarket signed on as a sponsor for UFC in November in what was described as a first of its kind deal. Just recently, a trader reportedly made $250,000 after catching a mistake made by Bruce Buffer in announcing a result, the second time in two weeks that had happened, and utilizing a flaw in the platform.