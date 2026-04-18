Josh Barnett's Bloodsport, Staple Of WrestleMania Weekend, Going On Indefinite Hiatus

In an unexpected announcement over WrestleMania weekend, Josh Barnett announced following the conclusion of Bloodsport XV in Las Vegas that Bloodsport is going on an indefinite hiatus. The clip of Barnett speaking made its way around social media, including a post from Fightful. In the clip, Barnett said that it had been a "hell of a ride" and they had done a lot of things over the years.

"We've done some amazing things, but for now, this door is closing," Barnett said, to an audible shocked reaction from the crowd. "I'm shutting shop. I'm calling it a day while we still have our pride, our integrity. While you still love what we do and everything that we've done."

Barnett said that he has his reasons, but didn't address them immediately. He said he's had the greatest people behind him, and commended GCW's Brett Lauderdale for everything he's done for the fans.

"I'm not saying this is being shoveled six feet under with a gravestone, but I am ending this for a foreseeable future," he said.

He thanked the fans from the bottom of his heart for all of their support over the years. Barnett also thanked all the wrestlers involved, and walked away to applause after the initial crowd boos at the reveal.

The final Bloodsport event for now was headlined by the former UFC Heavyweight Champion, who took on NJPW's Yuji Nagata. The event started under Matt Riddle in 2018 before Barnett took over.

Bloodsport has seen talent from across the wrestling world participate, including WWE stars like Natalya, Charlie Dempsey, and Pete Dunne. Gabe Kidd, Zack Sabre Jr., Josh Alexander, Homicide, Jon Moxley, Mike Santana, and more have all fought at Bloodsport events.