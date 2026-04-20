Former Champion Announces Withdrawal From UFC 328

UFC 328 is set to take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on May 9, with two title fights headlining the card. However, one fight that would have had major implications on the light heavyweight division has been scrapped due to an injury.

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz took to Instagram earlier this week to confirm that he has had to pull out of his scheduled fight with Bogdan Guskov at UFC 328. The Polish fighter revealed that he has suffered a torn meniscus, and is not happy about being forced off of such a major card.

Blachowicz wrote: "Don't count your chickens before they hatch. I was supposed to be in the States next week, but plans had to change. I'm beyond p*****. Last round of sparring, wrong position and a kick to the knee. Torn meniscus. The plan and goal were clear, so the disappointment is huge. But this isn't the end! I'm already working on getting back as soon as possible. Coming back to finish things on my own terms. @gloverteixeira it looks like I won't get the chance to meet you on your mat for the second time. Third time's the charm! See you soon! Oss."

The fight with Guskov was set to be a rematch from their bout at UFC 323 which ended in a majority draw, with the former champion hoping to get back in the win column for the first time since 2022 after his last four fights ended in two draws and two losses. Nothing has been mentioned regarding finding a replacement opponent for Guskov at the time of writing.