Eric Bischoff's RAF Signs UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev

Current UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev is yet to taste defeat in any of his MMA or freestyle wrestling bouts, and while he is still the king at 185 pounds in the UFC, he is looking to become the cruiserweight king in Real American Freestyle.

The Wolf is coming to RAF. pic.twitter.com/F1niSf7osV — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) April 19, 2026

During the recent RAF 08 event on April 18, it was announced that Chimaev had officially signed with the promotion that has WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff as its Chief Media Officer, and that he will be competing in the cruiserweight division. Chimaev will make his RAF debut in the coming months, with both RAF 09 and 10 on May 30 and June 13 both cited as potential landing spots for Chimaev's debut. However, nothing has been confirmed at the time of writing.

With Chimaev competing in the cruiserweight division with a weight limit of 190 pounds, he will gunning for the current RAF Cruiserweight Champion Kyle Dake, who has been the champion since the very first RAF event in August 2025 and has already made three title defenses. Chimaev is already an accomplished freestyle wrestler, amassing a 24-0 record and winning three Swedish Championships at two different weight classes along the way.

Before he steps back onto a wrestling mat, Chimaev will defend his UFC Middleweight Championship against Sean Strickland at UFC 328, where he will look to extend his undefeated record to 16-0 with a victory.