WWE's CM Punk Explains Why He's Hesitant To Turn Heel

Some of WWE star CM Punk's best work on the mic has arguably been while he was a heel, and while he's comfortable as a babyface, Punk had memorable runs as the villainous leader of both the Straight Edge Society and the New Nexus. During an appearance on "Complex," Punk acknowledged that he sees himself as his "GOAT heel" in pro wrestling, but that doesn't mean he's ready to bring that side of himself back.

"What's so strange about that is everybody loves me now," he noted. "You'll be such a great villain that people wind up loving you." Punk then claimed how fans approach him these days and keep asking him to turn heel, and he isn't sure he'd be able to do it. "If I turned heel, it would make me an even more enormous babyface; they would still cheer!"

Punk then pointed out how John Cena tried to turn heel last year during his farewell tour, but the move ended up "backfiring" since Cena was still cheered even while antagonizing the audience. "People just wanted the greatest hits," he explained. Punk then shifted the conversation away from himself, suggesting that there's a current day heel he likes but refusing to elaborate on who, pivoting to heels of the past instead. "I think an underrated GOAT [heel] is Sgt. Slaughter," he concluded.

Considering that Punk has now lost the World Heavyweight Championship since WrestleMania 42 this weekend, it might just be time for him to reconsider his stance on turning heel or not.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Complex" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.