UFC Star Rose Namajunas Provides Health Update Following Eye Surgery

Following her controversial loss to Natalia Silva at UFC 324, Rose Namajunas had to step away from action to have surgery on her eye that was damaged in the bout with Silva. The former UFC Women's Strawweight Champion was the victim of a number of eye pokes courtesy of Silva, which ended up requiring a silicone tube being placed in Namajunas' tear ducts for three months to help repair the damaged.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Namajunas provided an update on her health, as well as video evidence of the tube being removed from her eye, and an idea on how to cut down on eye pokes in the UFC going forward.

Namajunas wrote, "So you wanna be a fighter? Three months and now I'm healthy finally. Thumb and eye are all fixed up. I'm a bit out of shape but I'm cleared to train now. I really hope eye pokes will be taken more seriously in the future. I propose instant purse deduction even for an accident. An accident that could seriously affect a fighters health long term. Anyways I'm just grateful that it was not more serious. #itsnotthegloves" On cards since UFC 324, eye pokes have resulted in points being taken from fighters during fights, including two of the three UFC Fight Pass preliminary fights on the UFC 327 card.

"Thug Rose" wasn't even supposed to face Silva at UFC 324 to begin with as she originally meant to face Alexa Grasso. However, Grasso was forced to pull out of the fight due to an injury. Now that she is back ready to train, she will be looking to return the cage in the coming months, and with her being ranked sixth in the women's flyweight rankings, Namajunas will want another win or two to get her back into title contention.