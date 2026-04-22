UFC Announces Multi-Year Partnership To Bring Fights To Azerbaijan

The UFC will once again be returning to Eastern Europe this summer, but this time it will part of a longer-lasting partnership that will see the biggest MMA company in the world bring its stars to Azerbaijan on a regular basis.

In an official press release by TKO Group Holdings, it was announced that the UFC have agreed a multi-year partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Baku City Circuit Operations Company (the BCC). The partnership will see the UFC bring one Fight Night event to the Azerbaijan capital of Baku until 2028, beginning this summer with UFC Fight Night Baku, which will take place on June 27 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

When speaking about the agreement, UFC President CEO Dana White couldn't compliment the city of Baku, as well as the people, enough, claiming it's one of the best cities in the world to visit and the people are passionate and knowledgeable about MMA. Farid Gayibov, the Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Masqud Farzullayev, the General Director of the BCC, were both very excited about securing the partnership as they hope it will boost the sporting profile of Azerbaijan to a global audience, which they have been doing with the annual Formula One Grand Prix, the success of the Qarabag football team in European competitions, and the inaugural European Games back in 2015.

The partnership comes less than a year after the UFC's first trip to Azerbaijan in June 2025 with UFC on ABC 8. That card was headlined by the light heavyweight clash between Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. where Rountree Jr. earned himself a unanimous decision victory.