Muhammad Ali's Grandson Defends Boxing In Congressional Hearing

Muhammad Ali's grandson, Nico Ali-Walsh, was one of four to testify before a hearing chaired by Senator Ted Cruz regarding the House-passed Muhammad Ali Boxing Revival Act.

Cruz convened the hearing on Wednesday to address proposed reforms to the existing Ali Act of 2000, reasoning that he wanted to bring American boxing back to a unified direction for the benefit of the sport both for fighters and organizations.

Also present at the hearing were TKO and Zuffa Boxing representative Nick Khan, Golden Boy Promotions' Oscar De La Hoya, and Florida State Athletic Commission Executive Director Timothy Shipman.

"I'm here as someone whose name is directly tied to the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act, not just as a fighter affected by it, but as part of the legacy that law represents," Ali-Walsh opened his testimony. "Fighters are labeled independent contractors. As a result, people will say fighter's have options. That we can just go elsewhere. But when the same company controls who you fight, how you are promoted, and whether fans ever see you, it's not much of a choice."

He continued, "When one system controls access, choice becomes theoretical, not real. The Ali Act was built on a simple principle: the people controlling fighters should not also control the entire marketplace those fighters depend on. That separation exists to prevent conflicts of interest and exploitation. The new Muhammad Ali Boxing Revival Act would undermine that principle."

Ali-Walsh reasoned that allowing one entity to operate promotion, management, and matchmaking for a fighter removes independence and the ability to negotiate.

He pointed to the UFC as an example of that: "This type of centralized system is already seen in mixed martial arts, particularly in the UFC... In that model, fighters typically receive 20% of the revenue. Compared to boxing where fighters can earn up to 80%. The newly proposed Revival Act pushes that centralized model onto boxing, behind the claim that boxing is broken."