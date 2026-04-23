Ex-UFC Star Thinks Dana White's Ego Is Out Of Control

UFC President Dana White has always been a controversial figure in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts, but his recent ventures into boxing, including trading verbal barbs with Eddie Hearn about a potential fight, and his pet project of Power Slap have left some fight fans wondering if White's heart is still the UFC as much as it used to be.

It's not just fans who think that either as former UFC welterweight contender Darren Till feels the same way, stating on "The Ariel Helwani Show" that White's ego might have gotten a little too big, and that he doesn't care about the UFC as much as the fans do. "I don't want to slag Dana on here because I do like Dana but I just think Dana's ego is getting a little bit too much out of control," Till said. "I think he's totally switched off from the UFC. I'm not–I don't even watch the UFC no more, I don't. I couldn't tell you half the people who fight on it, the events just aren't juicy no more, I think they've got very few stars left."

The main gripe that Till has isn't just with White's attitude, it's with the media who he thinks don't say what everyone thinks they should say to White. "I'm p***** off to be honest with the media side of things. Like every time Dana is in a scrum, it's like these reporters are scared to say the real thing, and it's like when they do ask questions, Dana's all sort of like 'who gives a s***?' We give a s***, I give a s***, so give us a f****** answer baldy, and get your ego, like take your ego away."

Till explained that the UFC just isn't the same as what it used to be when he was challenging for titles in the 2010s, the use of AI in advertising is making it worse, and rounded off by calling White a "fat terrapin" who might need to step aside before it's too late.

Please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.