TNA Impact Results 4/23 - World Title On The Line, Matt Hardy & Nic Nemeth In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "TNA Thursday Night iMPACT" on April 23, 2026, coming to you from the Upstate Medical University at the Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse, NY!

At Rebellion, Bear Bronson won the tag titles with Brian Meyers. Last week, he had a heated confrontation with Nic Nemeth. Nemeth told Bronson, he'd face him anytime, any place. That time is tonight.

Last week at WrestleCon, The Righteous confronted The Hardys. Tonight, Matt Hardy will go one-on-one with Dutch. Hardy posted a video to social media warning that it's "almost broken season".

During last week's iMPACT, Mike Santana said he wanted to give out some opportunities and wanted to face someone who changed his life for the better: Rich Swann. Swann said he respects what Santana has done and knows title opportunities don't come along often. He promised to give every ounce of fire he has when they face off tonight.

Also at Rebellion, Xia Brookside turned on Lei Ying Lee and cost her the Knockouts title. She's been quiet since, but breaks her silence tonight. We'll also hear from Elayna Black.

Last Thursday, Elijah attacked Frankie Kazarian backstage. After being held back by security, Kaz was able to flee. Tonight, Elijah will send a message via a special concert.