WWE's Logan Paul Discusses Relationship With Vince McMahon

WWE star Logan Paul started his journey in the professional wrestling business back in 2021, as a special guest of Sami Zayn's during an appearance at WrestleMania 37. He made his in ring debut the following year at 'Mania 38 alongside The Miz, and officially signed in June 2022. He started when Vince McMahon was still in charge of the company, something he discussed on Stephanie McMahon's "What's Your Story?" podcast. Paul said that it was McMahon who knew he was destined for WWE.

"It wasn't until after our first WrestleMania, I came backstage and your dad was like, 'Your future is here' or something like that," he said. "I was like, 'Okay, we'll see about that.' Then I went right to the locker room and I [saw] me doing the frog splash and all the moves with The Miz, I was like, 'Yo, I look like a wrestler! This is crazy!' I was buying it. I was buying what I was selling in that ring. I was like, 'Oh, s***, maybe Vince was right.'"

Paul explained that he was hired initially due to his social media presence. He talked about having a meeting with McMahon to pitch his ideas for viral moments. He explained he talked for 15 minutes, but he wasn't sure McMahon was receptive and he felt like he was "speaking a foreign language." Thankfully for Paul, it all worked out.

"That's the brilliance of Vince McMahon," he said. "It's like you have this ability to adapt, even if you aren't entirely sure what's going on, you rely on people who are experts in a craft... I was the last person Vince ever signed, which I thought was really cool."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What's Your Story?" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.