Tommy Dreamer Says Sami Zayn Has 'One Shot' To Win A World Title In WWE

Sami Zayn has been signed to WWE since 2013, and though he's had several title runs, Zayn has yet to win a main roster world championship. Over the years, he's had several shots at the accolade, including his Undisputed WWE Championship match against Drew McIntyre at this year's Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, but WWE has yet to give Zayn such a crowning victory.

While debating Zayn's chances at world championship gold during an episode of "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer shared when and where he thinks "The Underdog from the Underground" will finally reach the aforementioned pinnacle. "He has one shot to win the world title: WrestleMania [in] Saudi. Right place, right time." Dreamer also thinks Zayn should add the stipulation going into WWE WrestleMania 43 that if he doesn't win the world title at the PLE, he'll leave the company. "All's he's got to do is win it once."

"Sami Zayn is a good hand," Bully Ray said, a few minutes earlier. "At the end of the day, if there's nothing else going on for him, he's a good hand. And [being] the good hand, sometimes, is the cast of death." After this, Bully went on to admit that Zayn is better than just a "good hand," but ultimately seems "stuck" creatively. According to Bully, despite Zayn doing excellent work alongside The Bloodline, WWE's creative team doesn't seem to know what to do with him.

However, Dreamer pointed out that Zayn is over not only in Saudi Arabia, and with a heel turn he could add an extra layer to his WWE character, though they'd have to work hard to stop fans from eventually cheering for him.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.