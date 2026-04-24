Lucha Underground Hints At Return With Social Media Teaser

Lucha Underground has posted a teaser trailer to its social media account, its first activity in seven years, prompting much speculation as to the promotion's return.

Lucha Underground ran for four seasons on the El Rey Network from 2014 to 2017, but had amassed budget concerns by the release of the fourth season and never returned for another. Its stars, ranging from the likes of Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, JC Mateo, Johnny Mundo, Fenix, and Penta, have since moved on and the promotion had long been considered as left in the past.

That was until the official X account posted an AI-generated teaser trailer seemingly promising the show's return, or an adjacent project, with the caption "Soon..."

The account had not posted anything since 2019, but the El Rey Network has been re-uploading content from Lucha Underground's previous seasons. As noted by "Luchablog" some comments had called for the library to be made public, and the account responded to say they were working on getting the library on YouTube.

Needless speculation has arisen over WWE's acquisition of AAA and whether, due to the association between AAA talent and Lucha Underground when it ran, that meant this could be a WWE-revived project. AAA only loaned talent, wrestling expertise, and trademarks to Lucha Underground, and had no ownership.

A trademark for Lucha Underground was filed for by "Lucha Underground LLC" in January 2025 and went live earlier this year. The filing indicates no named holder of the filing, but an address is listed. Property records link the address to members of the Fogelman family.

John Fogelman left William Morris Endeavor in 2011 to found FactoryMade Ventures, the entity which would later collaborate with Robert Rodriguez to found El Rey Network. Also linked to the address is Max Fogelman, a former Associate Producer with the El Rey Network having previously worked as Media Manager for Lucha Underground.