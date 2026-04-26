Marc Izard Missing, Family And Wrestlers Appeal For UK Fan Following WWE WrestleMania Weekend Disappearance

A wrestling fan from the UK, Marc Izard, has been missing since April 17 after traveling to Las Vegas for WWE WrestleMania 42.

His family has been appealing for any and all information that could help locate him or plot his path after leaving the "WWE SmackDown" arena on April 17, his last known sighting.

WWE star Nattie Neidhart has since boosted the appeal for Izard.

"A member of our wrestling family, Marc Izard, is currently missing after WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas. His last known sighting was leaving the arena after SmackDown on April 17, his last photo taken was with me at my signing," she wrote to X.

"Marc traveled from the UK and has not made it home or been in contact since. If you have any information at all, please reach out to the email listed in the poster [Cravedetest@hotmail.com] as well as [Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department]. Let's come together and help bring Marc home safely."

A member of our wrestling family, Marc Izard, is currently missing after WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas. His last known sighting was leaving the arena after SmackDown on April 17, his last photo taken was with me at my signing. Marc traveled from the UK and has not made it... https://t.co/2gx3t2faQ5 pic.twitter.com/uXuoFrk7M4 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 25, 2026

His sister posted in an update: "I've had someone contact me who feels they possibly saw him in the Excalibur Hotel and Casino entrance on 19th after 'Mania around 7:50 PM. They think he was standing in the lobby to let the crowds [leave] 'Mania before leaving and he was talking to someone. If anyone else feels they may have seem him here for sure, so we can confirm this would be his last known sighting, please do message me."

A US case reference number has been provided for anyone who has credible information that could help locate Izard - 02388845 – to communicate to Las Vegas Police.

As of 11 AM ET, his family is still searching for him.