Fighter pay has always been a hot topic when it comes to the UFC. While some fighters can earn millions for being a main event star, those starting out on the prelims don't earn enough for them to make being a professional mixed martial artist a full-time profession.

Ronda Rousey was someone who earned the big bucks in the UFC, but she took a swipe at the company when revealing the minimum pay for those fighting on the MVP MMA card on May 16, which turned out to be significantly higher than the UFC to the point where someone could make in the region of $120,000 if they fought three times per year.

With that said, money isn't always the main thing some people fight for, like current UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev, who criticized Rousey's comments in a recent vlog documenting his current training camp. "There never would have been Ronda Rousey without UFC," Chimaev said. "I hate this, like you're ungrateful. If they pay good or they don't pay good, who cares? When she was Olympic champ, what did she make then?"

Pay in the UFC has changed somewhat for main eventers since Rousey last fought for the company in 2016. She made approximately $3 million in her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, which amounted to nearly two-thirds of the entire fighter pay out for the card. For Chimaev, his UFC 319 victory over Dricus Du Plessis where he became the UFC Middleweight Champion saw him make an estimated amount of just over $2.5 million, with "DDP" making just under $4 million. However, the pay scale is still extremely low for the overall company compared to other sports, with fighters only earning between 15-20% of the company's revenue, as opposed to the NFL, boxing, or even the Premier League where all three of those franchises share over half its revenue with its athletes.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.