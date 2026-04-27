Ariel Helwani Says Dana White's WHCD Shooting Reaction Was 'Psychotic'

MMA broadcast journalist Ariel Helwani gave his take on UFC President Dana White's reaction to the shooting that occurred at the White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday.

White was at the dinner alongside President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and several other high-ranking cabinet officials when an armed man entered the outer lobby area and discharged his weapon. He struck an officer in his vest, injuring them but doing no further harm as Secret Service apprehended him.

While others were alarmed and panicked by the situation, White had given an entirely different assessment. He found it to "f***ing awesome" and said that he had been told to get down, but opted instead to remain upright and taking everything in.

Helwani assessed White's reaction during "MMA Hour" and compared it to when he went to a water park with his kids, reasoning that he responds in such a way after being on a ride as opposed to a would-be political assassination.

"Is it possible that he is that void of any sort of human emotion or excitement in his life at this point, it's something like that that gets that type of reaction out of him? I was blown away," he said. "The word psychotic came to mind. Because I can't imagine having that type of reaction to a potential assassination. Now anyone out there is going to listen to this and say, 'You're a snowflake.' A: That's his friend. B: You're saying, 'Hey they told us to get down, I was like I'm not getting down, I was watching with popcorn.'"

Helwani said that there were different ways of communicating support for the agents and officers responsible for protection and apprehending the suspect. But he was taken aback by how excited White was especially when comparing the reaction to others at the event such as Stephen A. Smith.