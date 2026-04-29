UFC Set For Serbian Debut

Since the UFC was formed back in 1993, the company has traveled all over the world, but there are still some countries who have never had the octagon grace its shores. Serbia is one of those countries, but that is set to change this August when the UFC makes its debut in the European country.

🗣️ Serbia, we're on our way! The Octagon lands for the FIRST TIME in Belgrade on August 1! 🇷🇸 🎟️🔗 Register your interest today: https://t.co/3d2k0Fp5ZY pic.twitter.com/7iP9eHMI7N — UFC (@ufc) April 27, 2026

It was officially announced on the UFC's X (formerly known as Twitter) account that the Belgrade Arena in the Serbian capital of Belgrade will play host to UFC Fight Night 282 on Saturday, August 1. Fans can register their interest now by signing up to a mailing list through the UFC's official website, which will inform fans of when tickets go on sale for the big event. The Belgrade Arena, which can hold over 18,000 people for sporting events and over 22,000 for other special events, has held MMA and kickboxing events in the past, with promotions like K-1 holding showcases at the venue as early as 2008.

As for who to expect on the card, the UFC currently has three active Serbians on its roster. Uros Medic is currently ranked joint twelfth in the welterweight division and is one a three-fight winning streak. Dusko Todorovic won his last fight and had a bout against Donte Johnson canceled earlier this year, making him a prime candidate for the card, and Aleksandar Rakic might be on a four-fight losing streak, but he is still ranked twelfth in the light heavyweight division, and would want to get back in the win column fighting on home soil.