Paddy Pimblett Teases Next UFC Opponent

Paddy Pimblett's quest for UFC gold suffered a setback in January when he was defeated by Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 324. Gaethje walked away with the Interim UFC Lightweight Championship, and in turn earned a spot in the main event of the UFC White House card against Ilia Topuria. On the other hand, Pimblett slipped down the rankings knowing that he'd need another win to get back in title contention. The question that's now been raised is could that win be on the horizon for the scouser?

In the latest training vlog uploaded to his YouTube channel, Pimblett closed out the vlog by teasing who his next opponent would be, and given the beret, the baguette, and the garlic necklace he was sporting, it's safe to assume that his upcoming opponent likely comes from France.

🚨 Paddy Pimblett gives a hint on who his next opponent will be Looks like it's gonna be Benoit Saint-Denis 👀 (via @PaddyTheBaddy) pic.twitter.com/1sctSrDZ7u — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 27, 2026

All signs point to Pimblett's next opponent being Benoit Sanit-Denis, the man who is currently ranked fifth in the UFC lightweight rankings, one place above "The Baddy." This theory gained even more traction when Sanit-Denis took to Instagram to showcase a UFC contract he had just signed for an upcoming fight.

As for when the fight could happen, it has been heavily rumored that UFC 329 during International Fight Week in July is the likely landing spot for the fight if everything went according to plan. However, the UFC is yet to confirm this news.