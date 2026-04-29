UFC's Sean Strickland: 'I'm Sure Dana White Is A Sociopath'

UFC's Sean Strickland said he believes his boss, Dana White, to be a sociopath after his reaction to the White House Correspondents Dinner shooting.

White had said he found the incident, in which an officer was shot by a man targeting government officials – including President Trump – before he was apprehended by Secret Service, to have been "f***ing awesome." The officer has since recovered, with the bullet striking his vest. But that hasn't stopped the likes of Matt Brown and Ariel Helwani taking umbrage to White's reaction.

Strickland was asked his thoughts on the reaction during a media scrum (via "MMA Mania"), explaining that he genuinely thinks there's something abnormal going on in the mind of the UFC President.

"Let me tell you, I'm sure Dana White is a sociopath," he said. "Like I mean, let's be honest. Like at that level, no let's be honest, like at that level of like what he's accomplished, the kind of s*** he deals with. Like I'm sure like he's a super narcissistic sociopath. So like for him you know the lizard brain doesn't kind of compute, so he's like f***ing bring it on. Which, I respect that."

Strickland went further to say he was sure White would "love to watch a motherf***er get killed.

"He's a sick f***ing dude," he continued. "Like the guy's probably a f***ing sociopath or even, I would assume, probably a psychopath."

When reminded that he was talking about his boss, Strickland stopped just short of saying he wishes that wasn't the case.

"Yeah I wish f***ing – that's why I'm not making... I should be making more money dude. So I don't got to deal with these f***ers."