AEW Dynamite - 4/29/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

After basically abducting the "Aerial Assassin" during last week's show, this week allowed us to figure out what it is the Death Riders wanted with Will Ospreay. As it would turn out, Jon Moxley has made his Continental Championship challenger his new pet project.

To what end is yet to be determined, but it yielded an enjoyably intriguing segment with Moxley outlining what he expects from Ospreay moving forward. He was fond of the loyalty Ospreay has to his United Empire boys, but wanted him to shed that obligation and leave everything at the door – there was no door, but go with it.

One would guess that this is going to have something to do with Ospreay's World title ambitions, but there were layers to the entire segment, even as short as it was compared to the rest of the show. PAC very clearly was not a fan, even after Moxley poked at his stomach to try and get some emotion out of him.

On the understanding that Ospreay is now an honorary member of the Death Riders and in training camp with them, there is something to be explored between the PAC and Ospreay tensions moving forward. It was something Moxley took note of in the segment itself, and surely will play out in some form of tag match going forward, which just sounds awesome in concept alone.

Fundamentally, it's cool to see more of Ospreay than what he can do in the ring and the mythology of that alone; he is dejected after losing time and time again since returning, physically and mentally beaten. And Moxley being the one to guide him through that is a solid way of positioning him for that push, presumably for All In.

Going further than that, and this is entering fantasy booking territory, but such is the intrigue and opportunity of this budding storyline, this could ultimately prove to be the catalyst for the Riders turning on Moxley. If his pet project runs the risk of jumping the rest of the group, then there is more than enough precedent in the world of professional wrestling to guess what happens. As said, the segment did just enough to hook me for the next chapter, thinking about what this could turn into, while also entertaining in the moment.

Written by Max Everett